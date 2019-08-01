Funding of more than €46,000 has been awarded to youth projects in Donegal.

The grants approved for staff-led youth projects and services includes €19,752 for Donegal Youth Service; €18,695 for Foróige, Youth Development Project and €8,401 for Foróige, Youth Development Programme.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the funding.

“The services and supports provided by Donegal Youth Service and Foróige across Donegal offer a really important outlet and network for young people. It is brilliant to see them being supported in this way,” Minister McHugh said.

“I have seen first-hand the essential programmes that the quality staff and volunteers offer in these projects.

“I’ve no doubt that financial support like this will help these services go from strength to strength.”

Mr McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, said: “Youth services are brilliant at helping to support young people to develop skills, gain new experiences and build self-confidence.

“I’d also like to thank Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone for her work to ensure that the Government is able to keep supporting such vital work.”

“People like Lorraine Thompson in Donegal Youth Service and all the teams in Foróige are a credit to their sector, going the extra mile to reach out to young people, giving them an outlet and helping them to find their voice and their path in life. I wish them all continued success and support from the Government.

“Grants like these underpin the Government’s positive commitment to improving the quality of youth services because we know how much value they add to our communities.”