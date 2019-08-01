Donegal drama group celebrates 60th anniversary with 24-hour event

The Balor Theatre was a hive of activity recently as the Butt Drama Circle/ Balor DCA attempted to pull off a superhuman task.

Writers, directors, producers, stage managers and actors met for the first time on the Friday night and their challenge was to put together five original short plays in just one day.

This event celebrated sixty years of the Butt Drama Circle and twenty years of the Balor DCA.

These organisations decided to dust off the cobwebs, unite members old and new and have a go at the challenge presented by The 24 Hour Plays.

'The 24 Hour Plays: Donegal' was presented under a licence from The 24 Hour Plays company who have been running this event all over the world since 1995. This was the first time it was attempted in Donegal and proved to be a huge success and an unforgettable experience for all involved.

The hard-working participants were: producer-Teresa Mc Nulty; writers- Conor Malone, Louise Conaghan, Donal O’ Hagan, Bernie Thompson and Shaun Byrne; directors- Kathleen Browne, JC Bonar, Andrew Mc Nulty, Tracey Faulkner and Monica Doherty; production assistants/stage managers- Caitlin Smeaton, Eleanor McDaid and Siobhan Doyle and the twenty-three brave actors who had to learn lines in a day.