Call for more 5G consultation following concern over Donegal 5G masts

A call has been made for greater public consultation over the installation of 5G masts.

Concern has been raised over the installation of 5G communications masts in Bundoran and Ballyshannon and Donegal County Council has been asked to provide more information on the issue.

A public meeting on the potential risks of 5G was held in Bundoran last month.

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, who represents Ballyshannon and Bundoran, has called for more public consultation.

“5G services, the successor to 4G is welcome and needed to improve local internet speeds but fears around the provision of the service should be addressed. Strong community engagement is essential to quashing fears.

“I am calling on the providers to come meet with residents. There is much public concern that could be cleared up if we had greater public consultation,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.”

