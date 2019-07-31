€135 million to be invested in Donegal under National Broadband Plan

Over 34,000 premises in Donegal will benefit from the rollout of high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan, the company behind the scheme has said.

The plan will see €135 million will be invested in Donegal, National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has said. The company says one third of premises in Donegal are still without high-speed broadband.

The Government has announced that work to finalise the contract for the National Broadband Plan is well progressed.

Donegal will receive an investment of €135 million to provide fibre broadband to 34,107 homes in the Intervention Area (IA). NBI says this an area of rural Ireland where high-speed broadband is currently not commercially available.

In total, 33% of all premises in Donegal will be passed and eligible for connection.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said: “Donegal County Council welcome the planned delivery of the National Broadband Plan and the associated substantial investment by the government. We as a Council have worked in partnership with various telecommunication providers and government departments in the delivery of high- speed Broadband to 67% of the homes and premises in the county and this has resulted in significant investment and job creation in Donegal. We are committed to continuing with this partnership approach to ensure that those living and working outside of the towns and villages already served will also receive high-speed broadband over the coming years, ensuring the opportunities afforded by the digital economy are available to all.”

Pramerica employ over 1,800 people in Donegal making them one of the largest employers in the county. Pramerica’s Vice President of Strategy & Planning, Paul Walker commented,“At Pramerica, we provide a vast range of business and technology services to Prudential Financial, Inc., who operate in over 30 countries. Our aim is to enhance Prudential Financials’ business performance by bringing forward strategic, innovative and cost-effective solutions. How do we do this? Through our talent. Pramerica’s focus is our people. We now have over 1,800 talented individuals working in a thriving and diverse company. We offer fantastic work flexibility including teleworking options and variable starting times. The NBP investment in all areas of Donegal will allow us to continue to focus on our people and we welcome the rollout over the coming years.”

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said he welcomed Minister Bruton’s recent progress update and said his team are continuing to work hard to ensure contract close in the coming months "Some members of the team recently met with regional service providers – including several from Donegal – for information briefings about how their businesses can integrate with the NBP. We have also initiated a regional communications campaign to ensure local media and public representatives are provided with up to date and important information regarding the project, to ensure they can deliver that to the public. We look forward to engaging with local communities in the future once the contract is signed and we start our work across Ireland”.



“In addition to the €135 million we will be investing in Donegal, we will also be creating 2,000 jobs across rural Ireland with the national roll-out of broadband, which will be a substantial boost to the local economies. Access to broadband will also create secondary employment to existing local business and enterprises which have been struggling to compete in the current digital economy,” added Donal Hanrahan, Head of Deployment, NBI.



