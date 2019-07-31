Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 31

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Kennedy (née Furey)

- Jim Doherty (Briney), Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff

- Nora Duncan, nee Hunter, 10 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Mary McCauley, Drumoghill

- Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan

Mary Kennedy (née Furey), 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Meath and Glenties

The death has taken place of Mary Kennedy (née Furey), 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Co Meath and formerly of Glenties, Co. Donegal. Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Hospital on July 29. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and sadly missed by her loving daughter Jacinta, sons John, Michael and Stephen, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Kamilla, granddaughters Aoife, Ciara and Rachel, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass Friday morning at 11 O'clock in St.Patrick's Church, Trim. Burial afterwards in Kiltale Cemetery. House Private Friday morning.

Jim Doherty (Briney), Cloontagh, Clonmany



The death has taken place of Jim Doherty (Briney), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday July 31.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, August 2 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care C/O Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House Private Please from 10pm to 10am.

Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon, August 2nd at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or Donations if desired Marie Curie Northern Ireland C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Nora Duncan, nee Hunter, 10 Colehill, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Duncan nee Hunter, 10 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her residence this evening Wednesday July 31st from 6pm.

Funeral Service at her residence on Friday afternoon 2nd August at 1:30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart & Stroke c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana



The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening July 31.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 3, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McCauley, nee Holmes, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Mary McCauley, nee Holmes, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Mary’s remains will be reposing at her home from 4pm today, Wednesday.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2 at St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan.

Tony’s remains will repose at the family home from 11am on Wednesday, July 31.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, August 1 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin.

House private. Family, neighbours and his friends from Glenfin GAA Club welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

