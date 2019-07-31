'Mayo people wondering what Mayo team will turn up for Donegal' says former player Alan Dillon

What are the excitement levels like out West?

Yeah, there is plenty. Everyone is looking forward to what should be a mouth-watering encounter. As a Mayo supporter and a former player, it’s a real quarter-final in the making, per se. Mayo people love knockout football and it will really culminate in a fantastic week. It’s the topic of conversation on every street corner and in every shop. Everyone is wondering what Mayo will turn up and that’s the big question.

Castlebar — Mayo don’t always perform there, but will they perform now seeing as it’s knockout (think Armagh game)?

Yeah, I suppose there’s a different nature when you're on the road and playing in different grounds — whether that’s Croke Park or around the country, where you have that siege mentality or bit of unity on tour. Castlebar has not been the most pleasant hunting ground for Mayo and, during the national league, they found it very difficult to get some wins there. I know in the Championship there is probably a different feeling. Against Galway last year, it was a game that Mayo let slip and the Roscommon experience this year — they’re hoping to get back to winning ways and make it a very hostile ground for the travelling Donegal team. This is a once-off game and the lads see a prize of getting back to Croke Park for an All-Ireland semi-final. So, I’m sure they’ll make every inch of Elverys MacHale Park and try to get off to a great start.

Two-week break a good thing because it looked like they needed it in Super 8s games at times?

Getting up for the Galway game in Limerick took a lot out of the players and six days later they were out in the Kingdom. Kerry themselves had a huge challenge there in terms of protecting their own 24-year record in Fitzgerald Stadium. The odds were always stacked against Mayo because Kerry were after coming off a Munster final victory, whereas Mayo had to go again. Having the two-week break now means you can re-energise some players who were probably feeling the past few weeks. Even to gather focus and have a weekend to do analysis and prep in terms of ensuring they have the game plan and the match-ups right. Mental fatigue is a huge thing; it’s not just physical. Just that willingness to track runners, get tackles in, support the man on the ball — that’s what James will demand the players focus on, and ensure they are match-sharp and have the correct energy levels to go out and play one of their best games of the year.

Possibility of players coming back from injury — Ruane, Durcan and Co — how big a positive?

In the last couple of games, they've had to use their squad and they’ve used 12 players who had no championship exposure over the past 12 months. When those changes are forced upon you, you have got to give younger players a chance. Some of them have performed, for some it’s a learning curve. It will be an added bonus if Paddy Durcan can get back on the pitch, Keith Higgins, even the likes of Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane, especially coming into the real business end to the season. That strengthens James Horan’s hand and it’s something we probably didn’t have in previous years: that strength in depth. It will be very interesting to see what starting line-up he goes with. There will be big calls in terms of match-ups with some of the Donegal key players and that’s what makes it really intriguing. On the other hand you have Stephen Rochford, and that depth of familiarity and knowledge of the Mayo squad and how players like to conduct themselves in these games — it will be intriguing.

O’Connors are your club (Ballintubber) — How important is Diarmuid? Both around the middle and going forward?

He’s exceptional. He gives Mayo that go-forward, he has huge ability to cover that middle third and he has been a miss. You take the likes of Matty Ruane who was one of Mayo’s best performers in the national league, Diarmuid O'Connor and Paddy Durcan were also missing last weekend… not many teams would be able to cope with those three missing, bar maybe Dublin at this stage. Diarmuid is making progress but I’m not sure how close he is to the Donegal game. It will be interesting and there’s not much coming out of the camp. We all expect Paddy Durcan and Keith Higgins to be back on the pitch so that will be a positive.

What kind of game are you expecting?

I think it will be really tight, there won't be much space given and Donegal will make it compact and counterattack aggressively. Mayo need to be patient and dictate the pace of the game. They didn’t manage the game in Killarney very effectively and Kerry got that momentum and scores on the board early in the first half — it was over at half time really at 15-6. Mayo’s game management will need to be very strong, the kickout retention will be a huge aspect. They will have to nullify Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty and if they can curb their influence, it will go a long way towards Mayo getting the result they need.

How do you curb those players?

Murphy plays a roving role and you just got to track him. He’s their go-to man, he was putting quality ball into the forwards against Kerry and the forwards knew that it was going to come early and fast when Murphy was on it. I’m not sure who James is thinking but the likes of Lee Keegan comes to mind, and the likes of Ryan McHugh is so dynamic on breaking ball… he’s like their point guard when Donegal are coming out of defence, he’s so cool and composed and very clever on the ball, waits for the openings. He touches the ball probably more than any Donegal player and he needs to be watched for the 70 minutes. Mayo probably need to look at themselves and see where they can utilise their strengths. It will be a huge battle in around the middle eight and whoever comes out with the most primary possessions will have more opportunities. It’s a mouth-watering challenge for both sets of players and managements.

Would you have mixed memories playing against Donegal?

Yeah, listen, 2012 comes to mind immediately. We had a fantastic year that year, the second year after James came on board. Leading into the final, we were on a bit of a rollercoaster having beaten the All-Ireland champions Dublin and played possibly our best football in that semi-final. Not taking anything away from Donegal, they got their goals at the vital stages — Murphy and Colm McFadden, and that was a gap too far for us to get back ahead. The second half we were chasing Donegal and their defensive structure was disciplined that year and hard to break down. In the other encounters, we’ve adapted our game and gone after Donegal a bit. In ‘13 and ‘15, we had two very big performances and a lot of our players this weekend will take inspiration from those wins, and see that Donegal and Mayo are similar in terms of athleticism and physicality. There’s always that edge when they play going back to when Jim McGuinness and James were at the helm.

Alan, you retired in 2017, do you miss inter-county football? Especially around this time of the year?

It’s hard to get away from it, especially in a county like Mayo which is fanatical about its sport. It’s been a different experience going to games — the league win this year was a great springboard for Mayo and I couldn’t have been happier for the lads to get a national title because we have gone up there on so many occasions and left with disappointment. There is a young type of Mayo footballer coming through — our minors are doing well, and our Under-20s were in the All-Ireland last year. It’s great to see that youth coming in. A lot of our guys on the current system — how long can they go on for? It’s good to see that freshness. I’m enjoying it, and still playing with the club, it’s a great club there and we have the likes of Cillian and Diarmuid there as well. Healthy and fit and still involved, that’s important.

What’s your standout moment in the red and green?

Likes any inter-county player playing at the top level, it's just the competitiveness and drive you get, and the different challenges that comes with it. Playing on the biggest stage is something that every player wants to emulate and I was lucky enough and durable enough to go on for 15 years and play in a few All-Ireland Finals as well — that has to be the pinnacle. Unfortunately, we didn’t win any, but I have memories and friends for life.