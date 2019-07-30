Donegal man in court in connection with Sydney collision that left two seriously injured

A 22-year-old Donegal man has appeared in court in Australia charged with offences connected to a crash in Sydney that left two men in a serious condition in hospital.

The man, who has been named as Terence Wilkinson from Dunfanaghy, appeared in court after being arrested on board a plane that was due to fly to Dublin on Monday.

Police allege he was the driver of a Mazda 323 that hit a van parked in the eastern suburb of Chifley about 2am on Saturday.

The driver and a back-seat passenger left the car and fled from the scene.

The 25-year-old front passenger and a 27-year-old rear-seat passenger were trapped before being freed by emergency services.

The younger man is in a critical but stable condition and the older man is in a serious but stable condition.

Mr Wilkinson was arrested after his plane was requested to return to the boarding gate.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated before being brought to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with a range of offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm and causing bodily harm by misconduct.

Mr Wilkinson was refused police bail before appearing in Central Local Court on Tuesday where he was granted conditional bail to appear in Downing Centre Local Court onAugust 15.

Police say inquiries continue to locate the fourth man are continuing.

