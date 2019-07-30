Two-day canoe event for late Donegal mother and wife

Family and friends of the late Joan Nugent from Ballyshannon completed a two-day fundraising canoe and kayak trip in her memory last weekend.

Participants included Joan’s husband Damian and sons Jude and James. The money they raised will go to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

The team started their journey at Enniskillen on Friday morning. They camped overnight at Tully Castle before setting off for Belleek early on Saturday. The final stage saw the boats travel the length of Assaroe Lake, arriving at Ballyshannon’s Lakeside Centre to a warm welcome at 5pm. Tea and sandwiches provided at the Lakeside Centre were very much appreciated by all who took part.

With a variety of weather conditions over the two days and mixed levels of experience among the paddlers, it was a testing journey. But this tight-knit group was fully committed to seeing their journey through in good spirits.

Afterwards, participants just had time to pop home for a shower and change of clothes before the evening event. This consisted of a barbeque and country music jamboree at Campview Farm.

With hundreds of people present, there was a convivial atmosphere with entertainment and dancing enjoyed by all.

The entire event was a great success, with the final figure raised still to be announced.