Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan

- Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon

- Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford

Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan.

Tony’s remains will repose at the family home from 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, Wednesday July 31.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, August 1 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin.

House Private.

Family, neighbours and his friends from Glenfin GAA Club welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon, at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place of Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral service in her home on Wednesday afternoon, July 31 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

