Suspect in Australian crash arrested boarding flight

A man believed to be from Donegal has been arrested boarding a flight from Sydney following a weekend crash that left two men injured.

The is believed to be the driver of a car which was involved in the single-vehicle collision in the Chifley area of the city on Saturday.

The 22-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport boarding to Dublin.

New South Wales Police say a Mazda 323 lost control and collided heavily with a parked Toyota Hiace van.

The driver and a rear passenger fled from the vehicle while the 25-year-old front passenger and a 27-year-old rear passenger were trapped in the vehicle for some time before being freed by emergency personnel.

The younger man is in a critical but stable condition while the older man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries a 22-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on board a flight to Dublin.

He was taken to hospital under police guard, for treatment to injuries sustained during the crash.

He is expected to be charged upon his release from hospital.

police say inquiries are continuing to locate the fourth occupant of the car.