Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon

- Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford

- Sean Tinney, Ballindrait

- Nellie Gormley, Raphoe

- Frances McCready, Carrigans

- Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy

Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon, at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place of Emily Davis, Glenalla, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral service in her home on Wednesday afternoon, July 31 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Sean Tinney, Ardnaglass, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Tinney, Ardnaglass, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nellie Gormley, nee McNamee, Magheraboy, Raphoe and formerly of Porthall and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Nellie Gormley, nee McNamee, Magheraboy, Raphoe and formerly of Porthall and Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frances McCready, 12 Mill Park, Carrigans

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frances McCready, 12 Mill Park, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her residence on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Service in Killea Parish Church, Carrigans.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy

The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth Jane Kee, known as Lizzy, nee Torrens, Corradooey, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.15pm for Funeral service in Donaghmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Directors, Convoy.

