Donegal Democrat owner successful in feature race at first day at Galway Races

Donegal Democrat owner Malcolm C Denmark made a great start to the Galway Races by winning the feature face this Monday evening with his horse Great White Shark.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the grey came home in great style to win going away to take the €120,000 prize in the Connacht Hotel Handicap, the feature event on the opening evening.

Mr Denmark is well-known in the horse racing business. Apart from the Donegal Democrat, Mr Denmark also has a large number of Irish newspaper titles including the recent acquisition of the River Media titles among them the Donegal Post and Inish Times.