Police seeking Donegal men after Australian crash

Australian police are searching for two young men believed to be from Donegal after a crash which left two other young men seriously injured.

The crash in the Sydney suburb of Chifley on Saturday involved a Mazda 323 which lost control, spun, and collided heavily with a parked Toyota Hiace van.

The unknown driver and a rear passenger, who are both believed to be originally from Donegal, fled.

The front passenger, a 25-year-old man, and a second rear passenger, a 27-year-old man, were trapped in the vehicle for some time before being freed by emergency services.

The younger man was taken to St George Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. The older man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

New South Wales police said their investigations are continuing to identify and locate the driver and the passenger.