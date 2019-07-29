Meath official David Gough to take charge of crucial Donegal v Mayo game

Top Meath official David Gough has been appointed for the big game of the weekend in the GAA when Donegal travel to McHale Park, Castlebar to take on Mayo.

Widely regarded as one of the best referees at the moment, Gough has already been the man in the middle of Donegal games in league and championship.

Saturday's game is being shown live on SkySports and is a winner-takes-all contest. Whoever wins will qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final the following weekend.

The game has a 6 pm throw-in