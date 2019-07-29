Rory Gallagher steps away from Fermanagh managerial role

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Fermanagh manager after spending two years in the position.

The Belleek-native has been busy of late coaching Killybegs. Prior to taking up the Fermanagh post two years ago he was manager and coach of Donegal for a period.

He will be remembered for taking Fermanagh to the Ulster final of 2018 when they met Donegal, who proved too strong. He had made the Maguire county very competitive but they lost out again this year to Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final in Brewster Park.

Subsequently, Fermanagh lost narrowly to Monaghan in the Qualifiers.

His decision to step away is something of a surprise.