Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sean Tinney, Ballindrait

- Nellie Gormley, Raphoe

- Frances McCready, Carrigans

- Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton

- Mary Heraghty nee Friel, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyhernan, Fanad



- Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy

- Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny

- Sean Cotter, Dublin and Donegal

- Mary Gallagher, Dublin and Donegal town

Sean Tinney Ardnaglass, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Tinney, Ardnaglass, Ballindrait, Lifford

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Nellie Gormley, nee McNamee, Magheraboy, Raphoe and formerly of Porthall and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Nellie Gormley, nee McNamee, Magheraboy, Raphoe and formerly of Porthall and Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frances McCready 12 Mill Park, Carrigans

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frances McCready, 12 Mill Park, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving her residence on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Service in Killea Parish Church, Carrigans.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there at 1.10pm on Monday for Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by interment in Bank Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramelton Community Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

Mary Heraghty nee Friel, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyhernan, Fanad

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Mary Heraghty, nee Friel, formerly of Ballyhernan, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her residence at Ballyhernan.

Requiem Mass will be held on Monday at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy

The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth Jane Kee, known as Lizzy, nee Torrens, Corradooey, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.15pm for Funeral service in Donaghmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny, aged 17 years. Son of Ann Marie Meehan and John O’Donnell.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards at Drumoghill Cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent’s Ward, the Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member.

Sean Cotter, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sean Cotter, retired Garda Sergeant, late of Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal.

Removal took place Saturday evening to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road. Funeral on Monday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

House private and family flowers only. Donations to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town

The death occurred on Wednesday in the loving care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town.

Removal on Monday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

