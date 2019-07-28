Another win for Termon as they finish strongly to defeat Aodh Ruadh at Burn Road

Termon took the two points on offer after an excellent game of football at the Burn Road today against Aodh Ruadh.

Termon 2-10

Aodh Ruadh 0-12

Aodh Ruadh will have no arguments after the home team came from behind to outscore the visitors 1-2 to no score in the final five minutes to secure the win.

Diarmuid McInerney opened the scoring in the second minute although only for a super block by Nathan McElwaine after 20 seconds the visitors would have had a goal from the throw-in.

Aidan Sweeney replied from play followed by a Daire McDaid free. Ballyshannon levelled through Cian Dolan before a superb Termon goal which saw Jimmy Gallagher feed Daire McDaid who offloaded to the inrushing Aidan Sweeney who finished superbly past Peter Boyle.

Aodh Ruadh attempted to cancel that out straight away but Michael Boyle pulled of a superb save when a goal seemed inevitable. Indeed the performance of both goalkeepers was a major factor in the game with both displaying the full range of goalkeeping skills from shot stopping to kick outs with Peter Boyle reaching the Termon 45 with one in the opening half and Michael picking out Termon players regularly throughout to secure possession.

An excellent score on the run from Shane McGrath reduced the deficit before Caolan McDaid opened his account from play after patient Termon work. Termon stretched the lead after a foul on Caolan McDaid saw James Doherty pass to Steve McElwaine who in turn fed Daire McDaid who split to posts from 35 meters.

Two wides from the visitors followed by a yellow card to Johnny Gethins after a big hit on Oisin Cassidy who along with Barry Gallagher were keeping the dangerous Aodh Ruadh full-forward at bay. Aodh Ruadh created another goal opportunity with a scrambled defence from Termon saw it finally blocked by Shane Doherty. Philip Patton from a free and Michael McKenna from play finished the scoring for the first half but two missed frees at the end of the half meant Termon led at the break 1-4 to 0-5.

Aodh Ruadh introduced Darren Drummond for McInerney on the 40 at half-time and they opened the scoring in the second period with a fisted point rom midfielder Dolan. Termon dominated the next five minutes but failed to add to their total with three wides and a ball into Peter Boyle’s hands was all they had to show despite some great play by Sean O Donnell and Aiden Sweeney around the middle of the field.

The home team introduced Anthony McGrenra for Steve McElwaine and they scored next through Caolan McDaid again after strong running from the impressive Aidan Sweeney. Another score from Cian Dolan was followed by the point of the day from Nathan Boyle who sliced the ball over the black spot from 45 meters out on the touch line. Daire McDaid responded from play after a massive 50m carry by Sean O Donnell

Johnny Gethins pointed after another counter attack after Termon had been turned over on the 45 and Aodh Ruadh took the lead after another great move saw Nathan Boyle curl over another beauty.

Johnny Mc Cafferty fresh from playing for the Donegal Masters the previous day entered the fray and an effort from him which was drifting wide was salvaged by Daire McDaid who scored and added a free and scored again from play as Termon made a push for the line, the free being a super struck from 50 meters out.

Ballyshannon then brought McInerney back on and they responded with a fisted score from Conor Patton. The crucial score came with three minutes to go when Daire McDaid palmed in a huge goal after his brother Caolan and Anthony McGrenra created the opening with veteran McGrenra choosing wisely to set up Daire rather than take on the shot with keeper Boyle advancing.

A late black card for Shane Doherty allowed the south Donegal men create another goal score chance but Kevin McDaid got the block in and Daire McDaid brought his tally to 1-7 after a big interception on the half way line by the industrious Sean O Donnell.

Aodh Ruadh will be disappointed not to add to their league tally but they remain very much in the hunt for promotion and they will hope to have Johnny Gallagher back in action as he missed out.

For Termon they will be delighted to make it two wins in-a-row despite being without Ricky Gallagher, Dan Conaghan and Anthony Grant, who are in Philadelphia with the Termon U-17s and go into their backlog game against Dungloe this Friday with confidence high after another good team performance.

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Steve McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Kevin McDaid; Sean O Donnell, Barry Gallagher, Caolan Gallagher; Aidan Sweeney (1-1), Jimmy Gallagher; Caolan Mc Daid (0-2), James Doherty, Shane Doherty; Daire McDaid (1-7,2f), Oisin Cassidy, Ryan McFadden. Subs: Anthony McGrenra, Johnny McCafferty, Paul McDaid.



AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Johnny Gethins (0-1), Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Shane Gillespie, Sean Taylor, Michael McKenna (0-1); Eamonn McGrath, Cian Dolan (0-2); Niall Murray, Diarmuid McInerney (0-1), Philip Patton (0-1); Nathan Boyle (0-2), Oisin Rooney, Shane McGrath (0-1). Subs: Darren Drummond, Paddy Gillespie, Conor Patton (0-1)