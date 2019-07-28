St Eunans too strong for Milford in Moyle View Park

St Eunan’s rounded off a good weekend with a comfortable win over game Mlford in Moyle View Park on Sunday afternoon.



St Eunans …….. 2-20

Milford …………..0-15



After defeating St Michael’s at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy, by three points on Friday night, they registered an 11 point over win over struggling Milford.

In a game where Rory Carr top scored with six points and Sean McVeigh and Eoin McGeehin netted the goals, St Eunan’s had ten different scorers.

Cathal McGettigan top scored for Milford with 0-11 while Luke Barrett - before being forced out of the game through injury at the end of the first quarter - Kyle Black (2) and Marty Doyle also scored for Milford.

St Eunans held a slender two point half-time lead, 1-9 to 0-10, courtesy of a 19th minute Sean McVeigh goal. Dual star McVeigh palmed an Eoin McGeehin cross to the net after good approach work from livewire Eoin McGeehin and Michael Miller.

The goal propelled the black and ambers into a 1-5 to 0-5 lead and that lead extended out to five points by the half-hour mark.

But injury time strikes from Cathal McGettigan (2) and Kyle Black pulled the lead back to two as the teams traded ends.

Cathal McGettigan 0-7, Luke Barrett, Marty Doyle and Kyle Black scored the Miford points.

Niall Hannigan, Rory Carr, Eoin McGeehin, James Carr, Darragh Mulgrew and Conor O’Donnell all hit the target for the winners.

The early stages of the second half were pretty even with Rory Carr and Kyle Black, and Carr and Cathal McGettigan trading early points before St Eunans opened up.

Carr, Niall Hannigan, Eoin McGeehin, Jamie Doherty and Peter McEniff all raised white flags as they opened up a seven point lead, 1-16 to 0-12 by the 50 minute mark.

And they were in cruise control when Eoin McGeehin netted goal number two for a 2-17 to 0-13 lead, with under six minutes remaining.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Gavin Grier, Sean Black, Conor Coll; James Doyle, Paddy Peoples, Conor McHugh; Joey Cullen, Rory O'Donnell; Gary Merritt, Christopher Barrett, Cathal McGettigan (0-11,6f); Luke Barrett (0-1,f), Darragh Black, Kyle Black (0-2). Subs: Marty Doyle (0-1) for L Barrett 17 inj; Peter Curran for G Grier 37 inj; Paddy Ferry for Merritt 58.



ST EUNANS: Ronan McGeehin; Sean Halvey, Conor Morrision, Conor Parke; Michael Miller (0-1), Sean McVeigh (1-0), Darragh Mulgrew (0-1); Conor O’Donnell (0-1), Sean McGettigan; Jordan O’Dowd, Niall Hannigan (0-4), James Kelly; Jamie Doherty (0-2), Rory Carr (0-6,3f), Eoin McGeehin (1-2). Subs: Conor Moore for S Halvey 40; Peter McEniff (0-1) and Sean Ryan (0-1) for J O’Dowd and C Parke; Rory Kavanagh for R Carr 48; Anthony Gallagher for J Kelly 57.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)