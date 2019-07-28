Motorcyclist brought to hospital following traffic collision in Donegal

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in Muff at around 2pm. The collision involved a motorcycle and two cars.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the motorbike, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident and the road remained closed during the hours after the collision. It was due to open at around tea-time.