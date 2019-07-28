Killybegs back to winning ways as they get win against Four Masters in Donegal Town

Classy Killybegs had simply too much scoring power up front for the home side as this match ended on a highly controversial note.



Four Masters 0-11

Killybegs 0-15



Referee Val Murray handed their star forward Ryan Cunningham a red card after an incident with a Four Masters player in the 62nd minute.

Murray was surrounded by irate Killybegs mentors who felt that the most it merited was a black card.

Cunningham seemed to trip a Four Masters player and referee Murray indicated that the card was for use of the foot.

In fairness this was a relatively isolated incident in a well contested, hard fought match between two sides before a large crowd.

Killybegs deserved their victory as they were better organised and more clinical in front of the posts although a battling Masters had three good goal chances, the last coming from Cathal Canavan in the 63rd minute.

But they had no answer to the sustained accuracy of the excellent Mickey Gallagher, Conor Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham and an improved Brendan McGuire.

At the back Daniel Breslin was a majestical sweeper while veteran Barry Dunnion, Leo McHugh and Kevin McBrearty tried their hearts out for the home side.

But they just could not match their youthful pacy opponents.

The winners were well worth their half-time lead of 0-10 to 0-4.

And although Masters won the second half by 0-7 to 0-5, they never really looked like making the breakthrough.

They had the breeze in the second half but two superbly struck points from Mickey Gallagher mid-way through the half were key scores for the winners.

Masters, who had fine scores from Sean O’Kennedy and Barry Dunnion, threw everything into those final moments, but they just could not get the goal they so badly needed.



SLICKER

A slicker moving Killybegs had the better of an interesting opening half, studded with some fine scores and a few near misses.

Kevin McBrearty opened the scoring for the home side with a fine point into the breeze, a score that drew some admiration from Killybegs county star Hugh McFadden, who was constantly encouraging his clubmates from the sideline.

But it did not take the Fishermen long to find their mojo, as Ryan Cunningham got them off the mark and then seemed to have scored another point, only for it to be ruled wide.

The nippy Brendan McGuire gave the visitors the lead in the 7th minute before a brilliant block from Killybegs keeper Kevin Martin smothered a point-blank shot from Sean O’Kennedy, who was slickly set up by David Quinn.

Cunningham and Paul Cunningham stretched the visitors’ lead before Masters created another goal chance, but Kevin McBrearty fisted the ball across the Killybegs square into the arms of the grateful Ciaran Conaghan and danger was averted in the 10th minute.

Quinn pointed a free for Masters, but this was to be their last score in quite some time, as Killybegs got a grip on proceedings.

Conor Cunninhgam and Gallagher stretched the Killybegs lead before Oisin Reid got Four Masters’ third score as the winner led by 0-6 to 0-3.

And Masters could only manage one more point in this half from Conor McDaid as Gallagher, McGuire and the Cunninghams got those vital scores.

Four Masters threw on Emmett Doogan, Conor McHugh and Cathal Canavan in the second half and tried to make use of the breeze.

But they were never really able to assert themselves against a well drilled Killybegs side who have serious aspirations of promotion. The win actually gets them back to joint top of the table after Ardara’s shock defeat in Buncrana.



FOUR MASTERS: Eamon Jordan; Brian Fegan, Kevin Breslin (0-1), Dylan Kennedy; Leo McHugh, John Boyle, Caolan Loughney; Kevin McBrearty (0-1), Oisin Reid (0-1); Aaron McCrea, Sean O’Kennedy (0-1), David Quinn (0-2,1f); Conor McDaid (0-2,2f), Thomas McGowan, Barry Dunnion. Subs: Emmett Doogan (0-1) for John Boyle (ht), Ronan McHugh (0-1) for Thomas McGowan 48, Cathal Canavan for Brian Fegan 57.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Christopher Cunningham, Ciaran Conaghan, Ryan Carr; David McGuinness, Jack McSharry, Jon Ban Gallagher; Christopher Murrin, Michael Statham; Michael Gallagher (0-5,2f), Daniel Breslin, Conor Cunningham (0-4,3f), Brendan McGuire (0-2), Paul Cunningham (0-1), Ryan Cunninhgam (0-3,2f). Subs: Seamus Og Byrne for Micahel Statham 39, Shaun Gorrell for Paul Cunningham 45.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).