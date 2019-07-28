Deep sadness at news of the death of Swilly Rovers stalwart, Ivan Grier

There is sadness within sporting circles in Donegal with news of the passing of Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton.

Ivan was a former chairman, secretary and long-time club member of Swilly Rovers FC. He died on Saturday at Ramelton Nursing Home.

A warm and friendly man, Ivan ‘did the gate’ in recent seasons at Swilly Park and so was the welcoming face for players and supporters who arrived on match-day.

He first got involved with Swilly Rovers as far back as 1972 and his contribution to his home-town club and football in Donegal for almost 50 years has been immense.

The Ulster Senior League has paid tribute to Mr. Grier, and said he was a strong supporter of the league from its inception in 1986,

“Ivan Grier was a popular figure at Swilly Rovers and within the Ulster Senior League and his passing is deeply regretted,” Ulster Senior League Secretary Niall Callaghan said.

“Last summer, we presented Ivan with an appreciation award in honour of his years of service and support to the Ulster Senior League. We are delighted to have been able to recognise his immense contribution to his club and the League in this way.

“The executive committee of the Ulster Senior League, on behalf of our clubs and members, extend our deep sympathies to Ivan’s family and friends.”

Down through the years, Ivan has watched a long list of talented young players line out with Swilly Rovers before going on to play at senior level, or move to the game across channel.

He also enjoyed many memorable league and cup games at the famous Ramelton venue and was extremely proud that the club played such an important part in the lives of so many people who played for Swilly Rovers - especially at underage level - over the years.

Ivan is survived by his wife Pearl, sons Alaister, Stanley and John, other relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

His funeral will take place on Monday with Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by interment in Bank Cemetery.