Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton

- Mary Heraghty nee Friel, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyhernan, Fanad

- Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy

- Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny

- Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Sean Cotter, Dublin and Donegal

- Denis McGinley, Kilmacrennan

- William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Mary Gallagher, Dublin and Donegal town

- Noel McSharry, Bundoran

Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton



The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Ivan Grier, Hillcrest, Ramelton.

Removal from the nursing home today Saturday, July 27 at 6pm going to the family home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Mary Heraghty nee Friel, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyhernan, Fanad



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Mary Heraghty nee Friel, formerly of Ballyhernan Fanad.

Her remains will repose at her residence at Ballyhernan on Sunday, July 28 from 2pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Monday at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty. Followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Elizabeth Jane Kee, (nee Torrens) Convoy



The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth Jane Kee, known as Lizzy, nee Torrens, Corradooey, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her late residence tomorrow, Sunday, from 2pm.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.15pm for Funeral service in Donaghmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny



The death has taken place on Friday, July 26 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny aged 17 years. Son of Ann Marie Meehan and John O’Donnell.

Remains reposing at the family home from 7pm this evening Saturday, July 27.

Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards at Drumoghill Cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent’s Ward, The Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member.

Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his daughter’s home at Towney, Kilcar.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sean Cotter, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sean Cotter, retired Garda Sergeant, late of Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal.

Removal on Saturday evening to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road arriving for 5pm service. Funeral on Monday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

House private and family flowers only. Donations to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana

The sudden death has occurred of Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town

The death occurred on Wednesday in the loving care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town.

Removal on Monday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

Noel McSharry, Bundoran

The peaceful death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo of Noel McSharry, Sea Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at his late residence today, Saturday, until 10 pm.

Removal from his late residence on Sunday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning. Donations to North West Hospice c/o Conlan Breslin Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.