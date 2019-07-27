Donegal Ladies go down again as Mayo come out on tops in Tullamore

Donegal Ladies put up a brave fight but they had to give way to a strong-running Mayo side in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Donegal 3-12

Mayo 1-22

Donegal struggled to come to terms with the running game of Mayo and especially the inside trio of Grace Kelly, Rachael Kearns and Sarah Rowe who accounted for 1-20 of their total.

As always Geraldine McLaughlin tried hard for Donegal while Niamh Hegarty and Karen Guthrie were outstanding, but they just didn't have enough in the middle third.

Although seven points down in the closing minutes, Donegal closed the gap to three and then had a goal disallowed. But they needed to win this game by three points to have a chance of advancing, but it was not to be.

Mayo drew first blood with Grace Kelly converting a free after two minutes but within a minute Geraldine McLaughlin had Donegal level.

Niamh Kelly got through with some easy for a second Mayo point and Sarah Rowe doubled the lead. Again Geraldine McLaughlin replied after taking a pass from Niamh Hegarty. Amy Boyle Carr then lofted another to have Donegal level after seven minutes.

Grace Kelly edged Mayo back in front and a mixed up kick-out gave Sarah Rowe an easy chance to put two between them again.

But Niamh Hegarty found Karen Guthrie, who got inside and found the net to put Donegal ahead for the first time on 12 minutes. Immediately Geraldine McLaughlin added a free to leave it 1-4 to 0-5.

A foul off the ball on McLaughlin in front of the posts yielded another score for the Termon sharpshooter on 16 minutes.

Another poor kick out led to a Donegal free and Karen Guthrie opened the gap to four points but Rachael Kearns won a free for Grace Kelly to cut the lead.

Referee McNulty was allowing hardly any contact in the tackle and Rachael Kearns converted one for Mayo and within seconds Sarah Rowe and Grace Kelly converted to have Mayo level.

It was a purple patch for Mayo as they won another free and Grace Kelly should have put them ahead from a close-in free.

Donegal were being overrun at times but they had a couple of chances with Niamh McLaughlin and Niamh Hegarty off target. Rachael Kearns won and pointed a free with just a minute left in the first half. And Donegal made full use of the minute as Niamh Hegarty again did great work outfield before threading a pass through. The Mayo 'keeper could only get a hand to it as Karen Guthrie closed in and the ball fell to Geraldine McLaughlin to fire to the net.

Within seconds of restart Geraldine McLaughlin won free for Guthrie to point. McLaughlin then won and pointed a free to stretch the lead to four - 2-8 to 0-10.

Amy Boyle Carr created the opening for Geraldine McLaughlin to point, but Mayo should have had a goal at the other end as Grace Kelly was put through but she blazed over. Kelly then converted a free and for the second time Donegal 'keeper Aoife McColgan was penalised for delaying the kick-out and Sarah Rowe cut the lead to a point.

Grace Kelly levelled and then another Donegal kick-out went astray as Rowe pushed Mayo ahead from a free after 42 minutes.

Karen Guthrie fired Donegal level but Mayo immediately won a free for Rowe to restore the Mayo lead. Rachael Kearns doubled the lead from another free - 2-10 to 0-18.

Geraldine McLaughlin was almost in for another goal but her shot was blocked by Tarpey in the Mayo goal for a '45'. They then hit the crossbar and Katy Herron aws unlucky not to get a penalty as she drove through.

Donegal were looking for goals but the Mayo defence was standing strong. They then broke for Sarah Rowe to open the gap to four with two quick points with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Grace Kelly won and pointed a free while McLaughlin won a free for Karen Guthrie to point for Donegal.

Mayo lost Danielle Caldwell to a yellow card, but they broke upfield for Grace Kelly to set up Kearns for a goal that put her side seven ahead.

Geraldine McLaughlin rattled the crossbar and then Niamh Hegarty was again involved as Karen Guthrie got a third Donegal goal with three minutes left. Megan Ryan cut the lead to three and then Karen Guthrie was denied a levelling goal as the umpires ruled it out for a square ball.

Grace Kelly was also yellow carded for Mayo with 90 seconds left but Donegal were running out of time.

Scorers - Donegal: Geraldine McLaughlin 1-6,4f; Karen Guthrie 2-4,3f; Amy Boyle Carr, Megan Ryan 0-1 each.

Mayo: Grace Kelly 0-8,4f; Sarah Rowe 0-8,4f; Rachael Kearns 1-4,3f; Niamh Kelly, Lisa Cafferkey 0-1 each.



DONEGAL: A McColgan; T Doherty, E Gallagher, K Keaney; N Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie, N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; D Foley, G McLaughlin, N Boyle.

Subs: Anne Marie McGlynn for N Boyle 52; M Ryan for Keane 53

MAYO: A Tarpey; N O'Malley R Flynn, D Caldwell; E Ronayne, Ciara McManon, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; F Doherty, S Cafferky, N Kelly; S Rowe, R Kearns, G Kelly.

Subs: K O'Sullivan for Flynn 8; L Cafferky for Doherty 39; E Needham for Whyte 53

REFEREE: S McNulty (Wicklow)