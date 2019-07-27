Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Sean Cotter, Dublin and Donegal

- Tommy Orr, 3 Father Arnold Tce, Manorcunningham

- Denis McGinley, Kilmacrennan

- William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Mary Gallagher, Dublin and Donegal town

- James Connolly, Letterkenny

- Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

- Noel McSharry, Bundoran

Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his daughter’s home at Towney, Kilcar.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sean Cotter, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sean Cotter, retired Garda Sergeant, late of Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Donegal.

Removal on Saturday evening to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road arriving for 5pm service. Funeral on Monday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

House private and family flowers only. Donations to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Tommy Orr, 3 Father Arnold Tce, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Tommy Orr, 3 Father Arnold Tce, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at the family home at Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 1.15pm going to Taughboyne Parish Church, Carrigans for Funeral Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana

The sudden death has occurred of Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town

The death occurred on Wednesday in the loving care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town.

Removal on Monday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

James Connolly, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Connolly, Madigan Heights, 11 The Gardens, Ballymacool, Letterkenny. Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Madigan) formerly Ballincarry, Co Limerick and Inver, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted by sister Margaret Gallagher (Castlebar), brother Austin (Loughrea, Galway), brothers-in-law Sean Gallagher and Jim Madigan (Letterkenny), sister-in-law Mary Connolly (Ahascragh, Ballinasloe), nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

James's remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Friday, before ith removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for reception prayers at 4pm.

Remains reposed overnight for 3pm Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 27 with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to St. Eunan's Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has occurred of Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home.

Service on Saturday, July 27 at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny with private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.

Noel McSharry, Bundoran

The peaceful death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo of Noel McSharry, Sea Road, Bundoran.

House private until further notice please.

For further information, please call Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors at 087 9670448.

