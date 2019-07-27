Holly McCrea brings a ray of sunshine to the Bluestack Foundation in Donegal

An absolutely fantastic day was held in the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in Donegal town on Monday when the stunningly beautiful Miss Donegal, Holly McCrea spent the day volunteering, bringing a very welcome ray of sunshine to all the users and staff.

The Foundation runs a number of programmes throughout the year and one of the most valuable programmes to families is a Summer Camp for children with additional needs.

Kellie Marie Colgan, Summer Camp Facilitator, Ella Louise Ferguson, Caoimhe Curran, Summer Camp Facilitator, Andrea Kerrigan, Danielle Watters, Summer Camp Facilitator, with Miss Donegal, Holly McCrea



The camp runs for for six weeks over the summer period every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each year upwards of 20 children attend and families get the opportunity to have a break and each child gets the opportunity to maintain their normal routines, engage in a range of fun activities and most importantly make friends.

The summer camp this year has been made extra special by the volunteering of Holly McCrea who had just returned from a holiday with her family in Canada.

Fintan Gallagher, Funding and Finance Coordinator and Choir Master, Bluestack Foundation Choir with Alannah Graham, getting some practice in



Wendy McCarrick, manager of the foundation told the Democrat: “Holly has brought an element of beauty, calm, kindness and fun to the camp that inspires many of the young attendees, particularly the girls, to aspire to be just like her when they grow up. And what a role model to follow!”

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation is a unique organization in Donegal with a mission of enhancing the lives of people with Additional Needs, their families friends and carers.

Founded by local family, the McBrearty’s when their daughter Aine was born with Down Syndrome, the Foundation is going from strength to strength.

It is run predominately by volunteers and parents who care for children and adults with additional needs. It is a true example of all that is positive and powerful about our county.

Andrea Kerrigan with Danielle Watters, Summer Camp Facilitator with the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation and Ella Louise Ferguson, having a whale of a time



Wendy added: “If you would like to know more about the Foundation, or to get involved in volunteering for this very worthy cause check out the Facebook page or go to www.bluestackfoundation.com.

Or you can even call into their premises at The Glebe, Donegal town, opposite the Abbey Vocational School.

“There is always a warm welcome and a freshly brewed tea or coffee on offer. “Well done to Holly McCrea whose family have been involved in the Foundation since it’s inception, she certainly put a smile on many a beautiful face this week.

Wendy also revealed that the recent Bluestack Challenge has raised €76000 with cards to come in.

“It is an amazing fundraiser and we are so grateful to everyone who walks, raises money or volunteers,” she said.