Boiler burners stolen from three Donegal homes



Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to the theft of oil burners from three houses at Liscooley Villas in Liscooley between July 14 and 17.

The casing on the boiler was unscrewed at each of the three premises and the oil burner was removed.

There was very little damage caused by the removal of the burners as it was done very neatly but the burners themselves are of substantial value.

Gardaí are asking anyone who lives in the area who can remember any callers they may have had to their homes in recent weeks, any cars or people in the area that they noticed who would not usually be in the area, to get in touch.

“Any small detail that people can remember that stood out in their mind as being strange could assist us with our investigation into the matter,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Letterkenny gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.