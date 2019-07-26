Donegal GAA fans complain of overcrowding on train

There were a number of reports of overcrowding on last Sunday’s 9am train from Sligo to Dublin because of the large contingent of Donegal and Mayo supporters travelling to Croke Park for the Super 8s double-header.

The train is a popular mode of transport for GAA fans as it can leave passengers at Drumcondra station which is close to GAA headquarters.

One supporter from Bundoran said: “I use the train quite a bit and it is a great service.

“However, on Sunday last it was unbearable. As it turns out the Donegal and Mayo supporters met up much sooner than anticipated.

“It was practically full leaving Sligo Station and it literally filled up to capacity at the very first stop at Collooney. Seats that had been reserved were immediately snapped up and from there on it was standing room only.”

Kathleen Henry, a barrister and chairperson of the Sligo IFA, was also a passenger on the train.

“It was an absolute disgrace and a very dangerous situation, simply an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

“From Collooney onwards we were jammed in like sardines in the stifling heat. We just could not move one way or another.

“It really would have been easy to come up with a solution and simply ferry the supporters to Drumcondra by coach. That would have alleviated the situation.

She added: “In my profession, I am a regular user of the train and cannot speak highly enough about it in normal circumstances.

“However, incidents like this are becoming much too frequent. We had it a number of weeks ago with fans travelling to and from the Westlife concerts.

The Donegal Democrat contacted Iarnrod Eireann but had not received a response at the time of going to press.