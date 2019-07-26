Substantial damage caused to Donegal house after a break in

Substantial damage was caused to a vacant house after it was broken in to.

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda station are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house on the Coneyburrow Road in Lifford on Sunday, July 21 between 6 and 6.45pm.

The house concerned is vacant and when the owner called to the property she noticed that the back door had been forced and it was damaged. She had seen a group of youths running from the property upon her arrival and they jumped a fence.

Gardaí say this has been an ongoing issue over the past number of months at the property whereby youths gain entry to it and damage is caused.

Nothing was stolen from the house but a lot of damage has been caused to it.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.