Donegal gardaí appeal for information after burglary at cafe

An appeal has been made for information about a burglary at a cafe last weekend.

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred sometime between 7pm on Saturday evening, July 20 and 9.20am on Sunday morning, at a café in the Dundee area of St Johnston.

Entry was gained through the toilet window and a small sum of money was stolen from the premises.

If anyone was in the area on Saturday night and seen anyone hanging around the area or any cars/vans parked up in that area that they feel they could describe to us then please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.