Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana

The sudden death has occurred of Denis McGinley, The Manse, Kilmacrennan and formerly Buncrana.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon today, Friday, July 26.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of William Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home today, Friday, from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Packie Gallagher, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his daughter's home at Towney, Kilcar.

Removal for funeral Mass to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar on Sunday, July 28, at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town

The death occurred on Wednesday in the loving care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Mary Gallagher, Glasthule, Dublin and Donegal town.

Removal on Monday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

Tommy Orr, 3 Father Arnold Tce., Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Tommy Orr, 3 Father Arnold Tce., Manorcunningham

Removal from the Donegal Hospice took place on Thursday evening to the family home at Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

James Connolly, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Connolly, Madigan Heights, 11 The Gardens, Ballymacool, Letterkenny. Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Madigan) formerly Ballincarry, Co Limerick and Inver, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted by sister Margaret Gallagher (Castlebar), brother Austin (Loughrea, Galway), brothers-in-law Sean Gallagher and Jim Madigan (Letterkenny), sister-in-law Mary Connolly (Ahascragh, Ballinasloe), nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

James's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Friday, July 26 with removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for reception prayers at 4pm.

Reposing overnight for 3pm Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 27 with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to St. Eunan's Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Emily McMenamin, Thorn Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Emily McMenamin, Thorn Road, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, July 26 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Dan Duffy (Wera), Deargan, Portsalon

The death has taken place of Dan Duffy (Wera), Deargan, Portsalon.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 26 going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Emmanuel Boakyie, Cleary House, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Emmanuel Boakyie, Cleary House, Letterkenny.

Service of Thanksgiving at Marley’s Funeral Home on Friday, July 26 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Gortlee cemetery.

Eddie McHugh, Monellan, Killygordon, formerly from the Croagh’s, Cloghan

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Eddie McHugh, Monellan, Killygordon, formerly from the Croagh’s, Cloghan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Monellan.

Remains leaving there at 10am on Friday, July 26 for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Cill Mhurie Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, July 26 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has occurred of Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home.

Service on Saturday, July 27 at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny with private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.

