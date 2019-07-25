Aodh Ruadh take the points against Glenfin at a windy Fr Tierney Park

Aodh Ruadh eventually got over the line against Glenfin to take the league points in Ballyshannon tonight.

Aodh Ruadh 2-10

Glenfin 0-10

Two second half goals eventually separated the teams but there was plenty of problems in the shooting of both teams, especially in the second half.

On a windy evening at Fr Tierney Park, but otherwise perfect, There was a very open game of football in the first half.

The wind was more crossfield but blowing slightly towards the Rock Hospital. The home side were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after six minutes thanks to three Diarmuid McInerney frees, while Odhran McGlynn had replied for Glenfin.

McGlynn cut the lead to a point with a well-taken free but Aodh Ruadh pushed the lead to three by the 14th minute. Firstly McInerney managed to play a one-two off the upright and pointed the rebound before then adding another after great work by Oisin Rooney.

Stephen Ward replied for Glenfin as they lost Kyle Doherty to injury. Philip Patton and Odhran McGlynn traded points as did Oisin Rooney and Ciaran Brady before Nathan Boyle converted a free from 40m to leave the home side three ahead at the break - Aodh Ruadh 0-8, Glenfin 0-5.

By the 17th minute of the new half only one point had been scored, Odhran McGlynn pointing a free on 41 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh hit five wides wide on the same side, unable to judge the wind. Eventually they got a close-in free won by Shane McGrath and Philip Patton pointed.

A minute later they had the game more or less won when they broke from defence with Johnny Gethins. He found Oisin Rooney who crossed and the unfortunate Carl McGlynn, in tracking back, deflected the ball into his own net.

Glenfin did hit back with points from Kaine McGlynn and Daniel McGlynn and Ciaran Brady brought a save from Peter Boyle, but they, too, were guilty of some bad wides.

Oisin Rooney, the most impressive player for the winners, pointed and then set up Shane McGrath with a great goal chance, but McGrath's effort was blocked on the line.

Carl McGlynn cut the lead to four points but two minutes from the end of normal time the issue was decided. Nathan Boyle went high to win a kick-out and quickly found Oisin Rooney in space. Rooney found substitute Dylan Gallagher with a perfect pass and Gallagher found the net.

The only response from Glenfin was a late Jason Morrow free.

Scorers: Aodh Ruadh: Diarmuid McInerney 0-5,3f; Dylan Gallagher 1-0; Philip Patton 0-2,1f; Oisin Rooney 0-2; Nathan Boyle 0-1,f.

Glenfin: Odhran McGlynn 0-4,3f; Jason Morrow (f), Stephen Ward, Kaine McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn, Carl McGlynn 0-1 each.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Michael Ward, Colm Kelly, Johnny Gethins; Michael McKenna, Sean Taylor, Shane Gillespie; Cian Dolan, Eamonn Dolan; Niall Murray, Diarmuid McInerney, Philip Patton; Shane Ward, Oisin Rooney, Nathan Boyle. Subs: Darren Drummond for McInerney; Dylan Gallagher for Murray; Paddy Gillespie for S Gillespie

GLENFIN: Liam O'Meara; Gary Herron, Ross Marley, Martin O'Donnell; Kyle Doherty, Gary Dorrian, Odhran McGlynn; Jason Morrow, Stephen Ward; Kaine McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn; Kyle O'Meara, Carl McGlynn, Matthew McGinley. Subs: John Harkin for K Doherty; Daithi Carr for G Herron; Ronan Carolan for K O'Meara.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)