Sadness at death of well known Donegal businessman Liam Foy

The funeral will take place this Friday morning (July 26) of Liam Foy, the well known businessman who died on Tuesday.

From Creggan, Ballybofey, he passed away, suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital, evoking a sense of great loss and sadness.

In 1981, he founded what was to become a flourishing family business, with homeware, furniture and toys all being important parts of the business as it expanded in the Twin Towns.

It also opened a store in Letterkenny in 1996.

At its peak, Foy & Co employed 45 employees.

Numerous tributes have been paid to him over the past few days.

Indeed, the views of many were aptly summed up by local public representative Cllr Patrick McGowan, who said: “Liam was a very approachable and friendly man. He will be greatly missed.”

He also noted how Liam Foy had been such a big supporter of community initiatives and was a great advocate for work done by the Chamber of Commerce.

Liam Foy was frequently to the forefront of developing new business ideas and was not shy when it came to making big decisions, and driving his company forward.

When he was nominated for the Letterkenny Chamber Business Person of the Year Award in 2018, it was noted that Liam Foy liked to cultivate creativity and encouraged staff to communicate their ideas, learn from one another, and strive to perform better, or, in his words: “don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.”

Like many other firms, the company endured some difficult years as the Celtic Tiger crashed.

Indeed, in 2009, Foy & Company was on a British TV reality/documentary show called “Gerry’s Big Decision” which featured Donegal-born business guru Sir Gerry Robinson.

The programme showed Sir Gerry Robinson visiting the family-run concern headed by Liam Foy and giving some expert advice.

Over the years the company built a strong reputation for quality and service and specialised in interior and exterior paint, wallpaper, furniture, fabrics, home, gifts and toys.

It was the first port of call for many seeking professional advice in interior design.

There was considerable customer loyalty, and Liam Foy was always striving to improve the business, with family members also playing their part.

He was also very well known in the local community and was active in promoting the region.

Mr Foy's remains are reposing at his late residence this evening.

The funeral will leave his home at 10.15am this Friday for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

He is survived by his loving wife Ann, sons Eamon, Tony, Colin, and David and daughter Naula, cherished brother of Michael, Maura, Hugh, Sr. Ann and the late John Joe and Tony. Sincere sympathy is extended family, neighbours and many friends.