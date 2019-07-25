Cabinet to discuss islands investment plan at Donegal meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his Cabinet are meeting in Donegal this afternoon.

The meeting is taking place in Glencolmcille at 12 noon.

The Cabinet is set to approve a new investment plan for Ireland’s 30 populated islands at what is its last meeting before the summer recess.

The new plan aims to ensure the islands can survive as viable communities.

A new group which will form a strategy for Irish islands is to chaired by the Minister of State in the Department of Taoiseach Seán Kyne.

Government Ministers will also discuss plans for a new caution system for the personal possession of drugs. An expert group has recommended potential first and second cautions to those caught with a small amount of drugs.

