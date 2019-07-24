Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Emily McMenamin, Thorn Road, Letterkenny

- Dan Duffy (Wera), Deargan, Portsalon

- Emmanuel Boakyie, Cleary House, Letterkenny

- Eddie Mc Hugh, Monellan, Killygordon, formerly from the Croagh’s, Cloghan

- Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey

- Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

Emily McMenamin, Thorn Road, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Emily McMenamin, Thorn Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, July 25 until rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, July 26 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Dan Duffy (Wera), Deargan, Portsalon



The death has taken place of Dan Duffy (Wera), Deargan, Portsalon.

His remains will repose at the family home from 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday July 24.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 26 going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Emmanuel Boakyie, Cleary House, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Emmanuel Boakyie, Cleary House, Letterkenny.

Service of Thanks Giving at Marley’s Funeral Home on Friday July 26th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Gortlee cemetery.

Eddie Mc Hugh, Monellan, Killygordon, formerly from the Croagh’s, Cloghan



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Eddie McHugh, Monellan, Killygordon, formerly from the Croagh’s, Cloghan.

His remains will leave the Donegal Hospice at 7 o’ clock on Wednesday evening July 24, going to his late residence in Monellan.

Remains leaving there at 10′ clock on Friday July 26th for 11 o’ clock Requiem mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Cill Mhurie Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10 o’ clock.

Family time from 11 p.m until 11a.m and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday, July24 from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday ,July 26 at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased, family and

friends are welcome.

Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at his home of Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has occurred of Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home.

Service on Saturday, July 27 at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny F92 A38D with private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.

