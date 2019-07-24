Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey

- Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

- Bill Black, Cloghan

- David Baldrick, Lisowen, Buncrana

- Anne Coleman (née McLaughlin), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana



- Johnny Roche, Ramelton

- Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue; Coolcross, Clonmany

- Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Foy, Creggan, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday, July24 from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday ,July 26 at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased, family and

friends are welcome.

Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at his home of Paddy Kelly, 14 Ard Bhride, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has occurred of Gerard Carson Jnr, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home.

Service on Saturday, July 27 at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny F92 A38D with private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.

Bill Black, Letterbrick, Cloghan



The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Bill (William James) Black, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

Bill's remains left Brentwood Manor Nursing Home on Monday evening to repose in The Chapel of Rest in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

David Baldrick, Lisowen, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of David Baldrick, Lisowen, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Nazareth House, Fahan C/O any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Anne Coleman (née McLaughlin), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly Buncrana

The death has taken place of Anne Coleman (née McLaughlin), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly Buncrana.

Funeral Mass at St Anthony Of Padua Church, Melksham on Wednesday, July 24 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Semington. Family flowers only, by request, please.

Donations in memory of Anne for The Old Parsonage Nursing Home, Melksham can be made online at www.ajbfunerals.co.uk. They may also be sent care of Aaron & Jonathon Bewley Funeral Directors, 3b New Road, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 1EJ

Johnny Roche, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Johnny Roche, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, July 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service C/O any family member.

Patricia Doherty, nee McConologue, Coolcross, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Doherty, nee McConologue, Coolcross, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ardess, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research C/O Pat Britton, Funeral Director, Pettigo.

