Defibrillator kiosk to be launched in Killybegs

A fundraiser for the Killybegs Community First Responders group is being held this weekend in the town.

The fundraiser will take place on the Diamond in Killybegs this Saturday from 10am-4pm to help raise the remainder of funds needed for the defibrillator kiosk which is to be installed on the Diamond Friday, August 2.

Events to fundraise for the defibrillator kiosk have included a pub quiz, local girls Ciara and Christina completing the Wild Atlantic Way half marathon, a very successful cyclothon by the Ulster bank staff, A Go fund me campaign and many generous contributions from fishing companies and local businesses.

Activities for Saturday’s fun day fundraiser will include: a six-hour cyclothon courtesy of JC fitness stationary bikes, free sports massage, free blood pressure and blood sugar checks, a bake sale courtesy of Fusion Bistro, Mrs B’s, McLoone's Bakery, Ahoy cafe and many local bakers.

There will also be face painting by Marzena Dudek and Amy Foy, CPR and defib demonstrations and how to use the Heimlich manoeuvre on choking Charlie manikin by CFR instructors.

Irish dancing by Isobel Cunningham’s group, and music by Rosaleen Boyle, St Catherine’s band, Naoise Coleman and Anthony Heading, Denny Coleman and The Minertones will also feature on the day.

Spokeswoman for the group Miriam Curran said the whole community of Killybegs has got behind this exciting initiative by helping to raise the much-needed funding.

“The addition of the defibrillator kiosk to the town with the newly formed CFR group who are now all trained and almost ready to go live is a huge step forward in helping to reduce out of hospital cardiac arrests,” she said.