Michael Murphy has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

Michael Murphy has been named the GAA.ie footballer of the week on the back of his performance against Kerry, in last Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Championship clash in Croke Park. Murphy, the Donegal captain kicked 1-7 including the last gasp equaliser against the Kingdom to earn his share of the points. The final score was 1-20 each.

The Donegal skipper received almost double the number of votes of Colm Boyle, Mayo who was a key player in Mayo’s win over Meath. Mattie Donnelly, Tyrone was in third place for his performance in Tyrone’s win over Cork.