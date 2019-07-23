Concern expressed at cost of rural water connections for Donegal families

Donegal County Council is being urged to hold a special meeting with Irish Water to discuss water issues in rural areas due to the concern over how much householders are being charged for water connections.

South Donegal councillor Michéal Naughton said there are serious issues on the ground about water in rural areas of the county.

Speaking at the July meeting of Donegal County Council, the Fianna Fail councillor said the prices people are being quoted by Irish Water for water connections are unacceptable.

He said he knows of one customer who is being charged €70,000 for a 200-metre water connection to his home.

The new charges for customers date back to April, he said.

He said families with young children cannot get water connections “from up the road to their house.”

“There is a huge, huge issue with Irish Water,” he said.

He said issues are not just in the Donegal Municipal District but range across the county.

Communication from Irish Water is also an issue, he said.

“It is unacceptable that we cannot get a person to that will across a table and speak to us,” he said.