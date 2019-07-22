Donegal players star for Ireland Masters team win over Australians

Donegal Master footballers Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and Sean McDaid were members of the Ireland Masters side that won Saturday’s Masters International Rules test against the Australian Masters.

Aodh Ruadh clubman Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and Sean McDaid,Urris are both members of the current Donegal Masters squad. Ireland defeated the visiting Australians in the game played at the Denn club grounds in Cavan on Saturday afternoon. They won on a score of 89 to 29 with Ward scoring a number of ‘overs’.

The test was in memory of former Denn club player Paddy Gaffney, a former member of the Ireland Masters team who played against the Aussies when the Irish Masters visited Australia in 2006.

Meanwhile, Michael and Sean are back in action tomorrow night (Tuesday) when the Donegal Masters play Antrim, in Garvagh, in the Masters league. And they are in action again on Saturday when they host Cavan in Ballybofey, in the last of the group games in the league.