Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

David Baldrick, Lisowen, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of David Baldrick, Lisowen, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Nazareth House, Fahan C/O any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Anne Coleman (née McLaughlin), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Anne Coleman (née MCLAUGHLIN), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana. Peacefully, on July 8 aged 69 years. Pre-deceased by her granddaughter Molly and missed by her daughters Amanda and Monica, family and friends.

Funeral Mass at St Anthony Of Padua Church, Melksham on Wednesday, July 24 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Semington. Family flowers only, by request, please.

Donations in memory of Anne for The Old Parsonage Nursing Home, Melksham can be made online at www.ajbfunerals.co.uk. They may also be sent care of Aaron & Jonathon Bewley Funeral Directors, 3b New Road, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 1EJ

Johnny Roche, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Johnny Roche, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home from 12 noon today, Monday, July 22.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, July 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service C/O any family member.

Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue, Coolcross, Clonmany



The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue; Coolcross, Clonmany.

Her remains will be leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today; Monday at 4pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine at 11am tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 23 with interment afterwards in Conwal Graveyard.

Family time from 10pm tonight and before the funeral tomorrow morning.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation C/O any family member.

Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ardess, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research C/O Pat Britton, Funeral Director, Pettigo.

