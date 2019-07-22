Contracts signed for the final phase of key Donegal road scheme 

Contracts have been signed for the final phase of a key road scheme in south Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan signed contracts on Friday afternoon for the final phase of the strategic N56 Mountcharles to Inver Road Scheme in the County House, Lifford.

The council says the key strategic infrastructural project will not only improve the level of service and safety for all road users but will enhance the accessibility of south west Donegal and in particular, Killybegs Port.

The N56 Drumbeigh to Inver Road Scheme which is located approximately 3.5km west of the village of Mountcharles, is the second and final phase of the overall €16m N56 Mountcharles to Inver Road Scheme. The first phase, from Mountcharles to Drumbeigh, is now approaching completion.

This Scheme is funded fully by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and is included in the published Capital Plan ‘Building on Recovery 2016 – 2021’.

Speaking at the signing Cllr. Crossan said: “This is an important step forward in securing the long term economic, social and cultural viability of Donegal and indeed South West Donegal. This investment will see the completion of a major piece of infrastructure that will facilitate more ease of access for businesses, visitors and investors to south west Donegal including Killybegs Port which continues to be a significant contributor to the economic development of the county. This type of investment is crucial for Donegal and the entire North West region if we are to realise our ambitions as a region for growth and prosperity.”

Construction will commence in August 2019 and it is expected to be open to the public in early 2021. Wills Bros. Ltd, have been appointed contractor based on the Most Economically Advantageous Tender process. Wills Bros. Ltd have completed similar works on the Donegal’s national road network in recent years including the N56 Mountcharles To Drumbeigh Scheme, N15 Blackburn Bridge and N56 Boyoughter to Kilkenny.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr. Noel Jordan also welcomed the signing of the second and final contract for this project and referred to the positive impact that phase one has had on the local community saying “the impact that the work to date has had on road users and those living and working in the locality has been very positive. What was a narrow and dangerous stretch of road is now much safer and provides greater access for all road users and especially for the local community.”

Director of Roads and Transportation with Donegal County Council John McLaughlin explains “these works will see the existing N56 single carriageway with narrow hard strips and poor vertical and horizontal alignment being replaced with a new Type 1 Single Carriageway including a 3.65m wide lane in each direction with 2.5m wide hard shoulders. Works will include site clearance, fencing, safety barriers, drainage and service ducts, diversion of watermains and other utilities, accommodation works, landscaping and environmental mitigation measures”.

The construction of the works will be supervised on behalf of Donegal County Council by Roughan & O’Donovan Consulting Engineers.