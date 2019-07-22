Donegal County Council adjourns meeting as a mark of respect to Manus Kelly

Donegal County Council has adjourned its monthly meeting as a mark of respect to Manus Kelly who died when competing in the Donegal International Rally last month.

Today’s meeting was to be his first full meeting of the council following his election in May as a councillor for the Letterkenny and Milford municipal district.

His wake and funeral in his native Glenswilly witnessed a huge outpouring of grief and sympathy.

He died on June 23 when the car he was driving left the road during a stage of the rally in Fanad as he attempted to win the competition for the fourth year in a row.

Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan paid tribute to Mr Kelly and offered sympathy to his family and friends.

“We will miss him and we just hope that his family and friends have the strength to go on,” he said.

Councillors from the political groupings also paid tribute.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) said there was nothing he could say about Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly that hadn’t been said already.

“People demonstrated so much strength and that is something that will mean so much to the family going forward,” he said.

Cllr John O’Donnell, who was a close friend and one of the first people at the scene following the accident, said Mr Kelly would have made an excellent councillor.

“He was showing all the strides to being an excellent councillor in the early days,” he said.

He said everyone pulled together really well and the send off Manus Kelly received showed the type of person he was.

The meeting has been adjourned until 2pm.