Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anne Coleman (née MCLAUGHLIN), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana

- Johnny Roche, Ramelton

- Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue; Coolcross, Clonmany

- Margaret Gallen, Letterkenny

- Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

- Mary Ann Doherty, Inch Island and Buncrana



- Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

Anne Coleman (née MCLAUGHLIN), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Anne Coleman (née MCLAUGHLIN), late of London and Wiltshire, formerly, Buncrana. Peacefully, on July 8 aged 69 years. Pre-deceased by her granddaughter Molly and missed by her daughters Amanda and Monica, family and friends.

Funeral Mass at St Anthony Of Padua Church, Melksham on Wednesday, July 24 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Semington. Family flowers only, by request, please.

Donations in memory of Anne for The Old Parsonage Nursing Home, Melksham can be made online at www.ajbfunerals.co.uk. They may also be sent care of Aaron & Jonathon Bewley Funeral Directors, 3b New Road, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 1EJ

Johnny Roche, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Johnny Roche, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home from 12 noon today, Monday, July 22.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, July 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service C/O any family member.

Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue; Coolcross, Clonmany



The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Doherty Nee McConologue; Coolcross, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ardess, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Reserach C/O Pat Britton, Funeral Director, Pettigo.

Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home of Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 22 at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beech Hill patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at the home of his mother, Eileen Gallagher, Donegal Road.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

