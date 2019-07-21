How Donegal and Kerry drew in Super 8s - Score by Score

3 mins: Jason McGee in space out on the Hill 16 side, kicks the game’s opening point after a patient Donegal build up. Donegal 0-1, Kerry 0-0

3.30 mins: Stephen O’Brien opens up the Donegal defence/gte the Kingdom up and running from 20 metres. 0-1/0-1

5 mins: David Clifford gets away from Stephen McMenamin to knock over Kerry’s second point. 0-1/0-2

6 mins: Michael Murphy converts from 20 metres after Ryan McHugh was fouled by Tadhg Morley. 0-2/0-2

7.30 mins: Killian Spillane gets away from Hugh McFadden along the Cusack Stand and eats up the metres before splitting the Davin End posts. 0-2/0-3

10 mins: Niall O’Donnell does well, draws his marker and from outside the rectangle ties up the game for a third time. 0-3/0-3.

16 mins: David Clifford converts from 30 metres after Stephen McMenamin was adjudged to have tugged on his arm off the ball. Harsh! 0-3/0-4

19 mins: Sean O’Shea nudges Kerry two ahead for the first time from a 40 metre free after McMenamin fouled Gavin White. 0-3/0-5

20 mins: Ryan McHugh pulls a point back for Donegal from a lay back from Michael Murphy. 0-4/0-5

21 mins: Stephen O’Brien gets away from Eoin McHugh to extend the Kerry lead out to two. 0-4/0-6

22 mins: The Murphy McHugh combination strikes again when McHugh again pops over after taking a quick free from Murphy. 0-5/0-6

24 mins: Murphy and McBrearty combine for Murphy to nudge Donegal back in front with a super point and tie up the game for a fourth time. Donegal lead for the first time since the tenth minute. 0-6/0-6.

25 mins: The points coming thick and fast now. Paul Geaney breaks through to restore Kerry’s lead with a point that must go down as a missed goal chance. 0-6/0-7

26 mins: But it is all aboard again after Patrick McBrearty combines in a neat one two for a fine point. 0-7/0-7.

27 mins: The pace is now frenetic as Kerry go back in front through Paul Geaney. 0-7/0-8

29 mins: Kerry are two up again after Sean O’Shea converts from a close in free. 0-7/0-9.

32 mins: McBrearty makes it a one point game from a free out on the right hand side. 0-8/0-9

33 mins: One minute later McBrearty strikes again. This time from play. 0-9/0-9.

37 mins: Kerry took a one point lead to the dressing room at half-time courtesy of a Sean O’Shea free after Donegal lost Niall O’Donnell to a black card. 0-9/0-10

Half-time score: Donegal 0-9, Kerry 0-10



35.45 mins: Michael Langan drew first blood for Donegal on the resumption. 0-10/0-10.

36 mins: David Clifford responds with a point for Kerry who are back in front by one. 0-10/0-11

37 mins: Michael Murphy with the first of two monster kicks ties up one more from a 50 metre free. 0-11/0-11

39 mins: Murphy converts from 52 metres. Donegal back in front for the first time since the ninth minute. Frank McGlynn has replaced Hugh McFadden. 0-12/0-11.

43 mins: Then what looked like a decisive score Paul Geaney drives past Ciaran Thompson to drill past Shaun Patton. 0-12/1-11

47 mins: Oisin Gallen, who had replaced Niall O’Donnell before half-time, shows great composure after good play from Ryan McHugh and Daire O’Baoill. 0-13/1-11.

47.30 mins: Tom O’Sullivan gets on the end of a good move to kick a fine point for Kerry. 0-13/1-12

48 mins: Patrick McBrearty converts from 35 metres out under the Hogan Stand. 0-14/1-12.

49 mins: Kerry enjoy a good spell and go two again up thanks a run and point from Killian Spillane. 0-14/1-13

52 mins: Donegal back in the game in a big way when Michael Murphy makes no mistake from the penalty spot after Dáire Ó Baoill was upended in the Kerry goalmouth. 1-14/1-13

56 mins: Sean O’Shea again tied up the game. This time from play. 1-14/1-14

57 mins: Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh combine for Murphy to nudge Donegal back in front 1-15/1-14.

61 mins: Killian Spillane again has the sides level with a fine point at the Hill 16 end. 1-15/1-15

63 mins: Donegal were back in front again when Patrick McBrearty converts from close in after Jamie Brennan was brave in a race for possession. 1-16/1-15

64 mins: The atmosphere was at fever pitch when O’Brien was again on target for Kerry. 1-16/1-16

66 mins: The play was swinging from end to end. David Clifford clipped over for the Kerry lead once more. 1-16/1-17

67 mins: Michael Murphy and Paul Brennan combine to set up Michael Langan for a well worked score. 1-17/1-17

69 mins: Jason Foley joins the attack to fist a Kerry point. 1-17/1-18

71 mins: Oisin Gallen lands his second of the day. 1-18/1-18

71.30: Donegal back in front after Michael Murphy converts another free. 1-19/1-18

72 mins: Game on a knife edge. Paul Geaney ties it once more. 1-19/1-19

74 mins: Kerry look to have stolen it when Paul Murphy joins the attack to fist over from close range. 1-19/1-20

75.35 mins: Michael Murphy salvages the day when he converts from in front of the posts after another free won by Brennan. 1-20/1-20



Final score - Donegal 1-20, Kerry 1-20.