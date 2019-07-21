Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, January 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Margaret Gallen, Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ardess, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Reserach C/O Pat Britton, Funeral Director, Pettigo.

Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home of Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 22 at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beech Hill patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at the home of his mother, Eileen Gallagher, Donegal Road.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.