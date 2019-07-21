Donegal without Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath as well as injured Eoghan Ban for Kerry clash

The Donegal defence has been decimated ahead of their Super 8s game with Kerry today.

Apart from losing Eoghan Ban Gallagher to a broken ankle during the week, Paddy McGrath has not recovered while full-back Neil McGee is also out.

Into the Donegal side come St Eunans pair Eamonn Doherty and Caolan Ward while Eoin McHugh also starts.

Kerry have also been hit by injury, losing midfielder David Moran