Two more goals from Shane McGrath sees Aodh Ruadh to big win over Four Masters

Aodh Ruadh took control in the second half to run out easy winners over neighbours Four Masters in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday night.

Aodh Ruadh 3-14

Four Masters 1-8

The visitors did well to be just two points adrift at the break (1-7 to 1-5) as Aodh Ruadh had passed up a number of goal chances.

But the home side made no mistake when the gaps appeared in the second half and their night was topped off with a penalty hitting the post with the last kick of the game.

Oisin Rooney got Aodh Ruadh going with the opening point while Eamon Jordan denied Shane McGrath a goal. Conor McDaid and Shane McGrath traded points before Eamonn McGrath extended the lead.

Thomas McGowan cut the deficit before Aodh Ruadh got their first goal, Nathan Boyle taking a quick free to Johnny Gethins who beat his man and hit the net.

David Quinn had a free and Oisin Reid fired home a goal after a high ball was not dealt with.

Before half-time Nathan Boyle, Eamonn McGrath, Diarmuid McInerney (2) had scores for the home side while Conor McDaid added two points.

The second half, however, was to be a different story. Six minutes in the McGraths combined, Eamonn picking out Shane and he got past his man to fire home.

Nathan Boyle and Oisin Rooney had points while Ronan McHugh and Oisin Reid replied.

Two McInerney frees was followed by a second Shane McGrath goal after another superb delivery from Johnny Gethins.

Niall Murray and Johnny Gethins added points before Oisin Reid won a penalty but Thomas McGowan's effort came back off the foot of the post.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Michael Ward, Colm Kelly, Sean Taylor; Michael McKenna, Johnny Gallagher, Johnny Gethins (1-1); Cian Dolan, Eamonn McGrath (0-2); Ryan McKenna, Diarmaid McInerney (0-5,3f), Niall Murray (0-1); Nathan Boyle (0-2), Oisin Rooney (0-2), Shane McGrath (2-1). Subs: Paddy Gillespie for J Gallagher (inj) 43; Conall Sweeny for C Dolan 62

FOUR MASTERS: Eamon Jordan; Brian Fegan Dylan Kennedy, Darren Walsh; Leo McHugh, Aaron McCrea, Caolan Loughney; Oisin Reid (0-1), Kevin McBrearty; Thomas McGowan (1-1), Conor Rooney, Conor McDaid (0-3, 2f); Ronan McHugh (0-1), David Quinn (0-2, 1f), Sean Kennedy. Subs: Jamie Crawford for A McCrea 27; Conor McMonagle for C Loughney 54; Rahman Bologan for C McDaid 54

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).