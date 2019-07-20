Kilcar stay top after comfortable win over St Eunans in O'Donnell Park

Kilcar remain on the top of the Division One league table with a comfortable win over St Eunan’s tonight in O’Donnell Park.



St Eunans ………….1-11

Kilcar ………………..1-6



Five points was the winning margin with Mark McHugh, Andrew McClean, Ciaran McGinley and Mark Sweeney scoring points for the winners who dominated for most of the game.

Conor Doherty scored the Kilcar goal while Jamie Doherty, a second half substitute, struck a late goal for St Eunans.

Doherty, who replaced Conor Gibbons late in the game, top scored for the locals with 1-1 while Gibbons, Conor O’Donnell senior and Conor O’Donnell junior were the other St Eunan’s men to get their names on the scoresheet.

The sides were level twice in the opening ten minutes with Conor Gibbons and Conor O’Donnell junior posting the points for St Eunans.

Mark McHugh and Ciaran McGinley raised the white flags for Kilcar in between the strikes from Gibbons and O’Donnell.

But with Michael Hegarty, Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh, Conor Doherty and Andrew McClean making their mark, Kilcar had opened up a four point lead, 1-7 to 0-3, at half-time.

Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean (2), Ciaran McGinley and Mark McHugh kicked the points for the men in blue and gold.

Conor Gibbons with a well struck point scored the third St Eunan’s point.

Mark McHugh and Conor Gibbons traded early points on the resumption before Conor Doherty struck for the game’s opening goal to open up a seven point lead, 1-8 to 0-4.

For the goal Ciaran McGinley claimed a mark from his own kick out and then spotted Doherty loose on the wing and the centre-forward made up ground before drilling to the roof of the St. Eunans net.

Andrew McClean, McHugh and Mark Sweeney quickly tagged points to extend the Kilcar lead before St Eunans put on a late spurt with points from Conor O’Donnell and a goal from Jamie Doherty in the closing seconds to give the final scoreline a slightly better look to it for the locals.



ST EUNANS: Conor Harley; Sean Ryan, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Brian McIntyre, Rory Kavanagh, Daragh Mulgrew; Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Sean McGettigan; Peter McEniff, James Kelly, Conor Gibbons (0-3,2f); Conor O’Donnell Jun (0-1), Jordan O’Dowd, Eóin McGeehin. Subs: Sean Halvey for P McEniff, Michael Miller for C O’Donnell jun, 39; Sean McVeigh for Brian McIntyre, Niall Hannigan for R Kavanagh, Jamie Dohetry (1-1,1f) for Conor Gibbons, 53; Sean Breen for C O’Donnell, 54.



KILCAR: Eamon McGinley; Brian O’Donnell, Conor McShane, Barry McGinley; Barry Shovlin, Michael Hegarty, Pauric McShane; Mark McHugh (0-4,3f), Ciaran McGinley(0-2); Andrew McClean (0-3), Conor Doherty (1-1), Paddy McShane; Mark Sweeney (0-1), Odhran Doogan, Daire O’Donnell. Subs: Dylan O’Gara for D O’Donnell 46; Pauric Carr for O Doogan 56.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)