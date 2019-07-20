Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

- Mary Ann Doherty, Inch Island and Buncrana

- Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely

- Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe

- Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward

Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital Bernie Lovett, Mullnagood, Pettigo.

Funeral arrangements later. House private please at all times.

Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana



The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home of Mary Ann Doherty, Glack, Inch Island and formerly of Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 22 at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beech Hill patients comfort fund c/o any family member of Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at the home of his mother, Eileen Gallagher, Donegal Road, on Saturday, July 20 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, July 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am at Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, July 21 at 2.30pm for Funeral Service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday, July 19 with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Saturday, July 20 at 4pm with removal to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.