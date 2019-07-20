Donegal Ladies go down to Tyrone in first of group games in Mullingar

Donegal Ladies were put to the sword by Tyrone as they were beaten by three points in Cusack Park, Mullingar

Donegal 3-9

Tyrone 3-12

Despite the best efforts of Geraldine McLaughlin, Donegal were not able to claw back an eight point deficit after the Red Hands struck for two early second half goals.

Donegal trailed by 1-6 to 1-4 at the break, with Geraldine McLaughlin accounting for 1-3 of their total, her goal a cheeky effort as she was on the ground (although she had probably earned a penalty anyway).

But Donegal were hit by two goals early in the second half, the second one an effort for a point which stole in under the crossbar with Aoife McColgan unaware that it was going to drop.

But thanks mainly to the threat of Geraldine McLaughlin, they clawed their way back into the game.

McLaughlin got a second goal and won a free for Karen Guthrie to cut the lead to three - 3-7 to 2-7. Tyrone stretched the lead back to six with a couple of very soft frees, while McLaughlin was being double teamed every time she got the ball.

Eventually, McLaughlin won a penalty with a couple of minutes left and Nicole McLaughlin fired to the net to leave just two points in it - 3-11 to 3-9 - but they were unable to bridge the gap.

Scorers: Geraldine McLaughlin 2-5; Nicole McLaughlin 1-1; Karen Guthrie 02; Niamh Hegarty, 0-1.

DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Megan Ryan; Niamh Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, Anna Marie McGlynn; Katy Herron, Evelyn McGinley; Karen Guthrie, Niamh Hegarty, Amy Boyle Carr; Nicole McLaughlin, Geraldine McLaughlin, Niamh Boyle